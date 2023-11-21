CAL FIRE to offer $170M in grants to address forest risks

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is announcing the availability of up to $120 million for Forest Health and $50 million for Post-Fire Reforestation and Regeneration projects.

CAL FIRE is soliciting applications for projects that work to proactively prevent catastrophic wildfires and restore forests to healthy, functioning ecosystems while also sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Applications will be accepted from November 13, 2023, and will be due by no later than 3 p.m. on January 15, 2024. Click here to apply.

“Forest Health grants continue to be an invaluable tool for funding restoration and reforestation activities that provide for more resilient and healthy forests across California,” said Mattew Reischman, CAL FIRE Deputy Director of Resource Management.

The Forest Health Program funds active restoration and reforestation activities aimed at providing for more resilient and sustained forests. This ensures the future existence of forests in California while also mitigating climate change, protecting communities from fire risk, strengthening rural economies, and improving California’s water and air.

A virtual pre-recorded workshop will be made available to explain the grant process and requirements. Please check the Forest Health webpage to view the workshop. Any questions can be directed to ForestHealth@fire.ca.gov .

Projects that receive funding from the Forest Health grant program are designed to complement the California Forest Carbon Plan, California’s Natural and Working Lands Implementation Plan, California’s Wildfire & Forest Resilience Action Plan, California’s Strategic Plan for Expanding the Use of Beneficial Fire, and AB 32 Climate Change Scoping Plan.

The Forest Health grant program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment– particularly in disadvantaged communities.