Cal Fire truck fire hospitalizes 2

Two Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit employees were hospitalized Oct. 9 after sustaining burns while conducting maintenance work on a crew transport truck at their base of operations at the old juvenile hall on Fair Lane in Placerville.

The vehicle’s engine compartment quickly ignited and Cal Fire personnel burned themselves in the process of trying to put out the fire rapidly spreading through the vehicle, according to Cal Fire AEU Public Information Officer Diana Swart.

First responders got the call around 6:30 p.m. and both employees were transported to UC Davis Medical Center, one by helicopter and one by ambulance, for treatment of their burn injuries, which Swart described as “moderate.”

Residents in vicinity reported hearing what sounded like an explosion.

Cal Fire AEU has been utilizing the county’s old juvenile detention center at 299 Fair Lane in Placerville to house crews during fire season.

The names of the employees were not given, but Swart said they are expected to make full recoveries. Both remained hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

The vehicle sustained major damage.

The cause of the vehicle fire is under investigation, Swart told the Mountain Democrat.