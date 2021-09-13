Caldor Fire at 67% containment

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – More residents were able to return home on Sunday, as crews continue to chip away at the Caldor Fire.

The fire remained active in the west zone Sunday afternoon and night. Winds are forecasted for the first half of the week which could cause fire growth.

With the weather in mind, crews in the west zone will spend Monday focused on mopping up and building more control lines along the northeast and southern edge of the fire perimeter.

Crews in the Desolation Wilderness area continued to mop up and construct lines to prevent growth on the northern side of the fire.

On Monday, they will shift their focus to Convict Meadows.





Evacuation orders were downgraded for Christmas Valley and warnings were lifted for much of South Lake Tahoe.

The fire is 219,267 acres and at 67% containment.