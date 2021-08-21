Caldor Fire destroys hundreds of homes, grows to 82K acres

The evacuation map in El Dorado County, Red stands for ares under mandatory evacuations while yellow is under evacuation warning. (Provided / El dorado County Sheriff’s Office)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Hundreds of structures have been destroyed, several more have been damaged and thousands remain threatened as the Caldor Fire rages on uncontained.

The blaze remained active in all areas through the night and has grown to 82,444 acres, officials said Saturday morning.

Damage assessment teams have determined that 245 structures have been incinerated, 13 more have been damaged and 15,000 remain threatened. Two residents have been injured.

Officials said due to ongoing damage assessment of the area the numbers of destroyed and damaged structures are subject to change.

Winds decreased Friday afternoon into the evening and switched back to a southerly flow which brought smoke, ash and poor air quality back to Lake Tahoe.

The air quality on Saturday morning all around the lake, including Incline Village and Tahoe City, is rated as hazardous, according to airnow.gov .

U.S. Highway 50 was closed from the roundabout in Meyers to Pollock Pines at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday due to debris from the blaze fell onto the roadway and because of red flag warnings for 20- to 30 mph winds that could gust to 40 mph at times.

It’s a soft closure for residents who live in the Twin Bridges and local areas, but no commercial vehicles are allowed to pass, said the California Highway Patrol.

The highway remains closed with no estimated time of reopening.

The southern winds allowed the fire to continue feasting on dry vegetation and expanded the fire’s perimeter in the northeastern direction, toward Tahoe.

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has an evacuation warning in effect for residents from Twin Bridges to Echo Summit, but South Lake Tahoe remains safe from fire at this point.

“Due to very dry receptive fuel beds, the vegetation is igniting easily throughout the fire area,” said a Cal Fire statement. “The increase of relative humidity allowed for firing operations to help strengthen control and containment lines. With historic drought conditions there is heavy dead and down fuels throughout the fire area.”

The USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region has closed nine national forests to better provide public and firefighter safety due to the extreme fire conditions and strained firefighter resources that are spread thin throughout the country, said a press release.

The closed national forests are Modoc, Klamath, Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Lassen, Mendocino, Plumas, Shasta-Trinity, Six Rivers and Tahoe.

The closure is expected to last through Sept. 6.

The fire began on Aug. 14 and officials have set an expected containment date of Aug. 31.

The fire has devoured nearly 120 square miles

The cause remains under investigation.

Total personnel battling the blaze has jumped to 1,558. There are 142 engines, 14 water tenders, 20 helicopters, 29 hand crews, 22 dozers and numerous air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.