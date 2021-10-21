Caldor Fire not out, but 100% contained

Repair work on Little Round Top near the Kirkwood and Caples Lake area.

Provided/Martha Schoppe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Caldor Fire is fully contained after burning for more than two months, officials announced Thursday morning.

While fully contained, officials say the fire is not out and that large diameter trees and stump holes will continue to smolder well into the winter months. Controlled means fire managers are confident the fire is not likely to get outside the line.

“When a fire is finally called out, it means it’s out — No hot embers, no smoke and no fire within the perimeter,” said a Thursday morning press release. “Controlled and out are two different things.”

The focus now on the mega wildfire that burned 221,835 acres turns primarily to repairing the over 400 miles of constructed line and 660 points impacted by suppression effort.

“Repair efforts set the immediate stage for our resources and community to recover from this devastating wildfire,” said Jeff Knudson, incident commander, in a press release.

Officials said the Plymouth and South Lake Tahoe areas will continue to see firefighters over the next several weeks during the repair effort.

Operations will begin removing excess radio equipment from the fire area in preparation for the significant weather events anticipated this weekend.