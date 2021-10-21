Caldor Fire not out, but 100% contained
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Caldor Fire is fully contained after burning for more than two months, officials announced Thursday morning.
While fully contained, officials say the fire is not out and that large diameter trees and stump holes will continue to smolder well into the winter months. Controlled means fire managers are confident the fire is not likely to get outside the line.
“When a fire is finally called out, it means it’s out — No hot embers, no smoke and no fire within the perimeter,” said a Thursday morning press release. “Controlled and out are two different things.”
The focus now on the mega wildfire that burned 221,835 acres turns primarily to repairing the over 400 miles of constructed line and 660 points impacted by suppression effort.
“Repair efforts set the immediate stage for our resources and community to recover from this devastating wildfire,” said Jeff Knudson, incident commander, in a press release.
Officials said the Plymouth and South Lake Tahoe areas will continue to see firefighters over the next several weeks during the repair effort.
Operations will begin removing excess radio equipment from the fire area in preparation for the significant weather events anticipated this weekend.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User