Caldor Fire, Tahoe officials to host online meeting Tuesday evening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An online meeting will be held Tuesday evening to give the Meyers community a Caldor Fire update from officials.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and will feature the Cal Fire Incident Management Team and Forest Service officials along with Lake Tahoe Basin community leaders.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom or on the Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Facebook page.

The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87305679676?pwd=V283QWsxZ01tR3NpVGpJa3Y2a2tRZz09 . The meeting ID is 873 0567 9676 and the passcode is a3vfpC.

The meeting via Facebook will be held at http://www.facebook.com/calfireaeu .