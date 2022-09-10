Caldor flare-up burns 3.6 acres in Grizzly Flats

Firefighters contained a 3.6-acre fire in Grizzly Flats in the Caldor Fire burn scar Tuesday.

Provided/U.S. Forest Service

Firefighters went to work on a vegetation fire near Sciaroni Road in Grizzly Flat Tuesday afternoon, holding the blaze to 3.6 acres, according to reports from fire officials.

A tree smoldering from last year’s Caldor Fire flared up and caused the fire, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Jennifer Chapman told the Mountain Democrat.

The fire was burning in steep, rugged terrain at a slow rate of speed. Air tankers were called to drop retardant to assist the firefight on the ground.

Fire crews with the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire first responded to the incident at about 1 p.m. Report the blaze’s forward progress had been stopped came at 2:40 p.m.