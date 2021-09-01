Caldor grows to 204k acres; moving towards Heavenly

A wind gust on Tuesday stokes a spot fire just off U.S. Highway 50. (Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Caldor Fire remained active overnight but didn’t push as strong into the Lake Tahoe Basin as it did the day before, officials announced Wednesday morning.

The blaze has grown to 204,390 acres and is 20% contained, all on the western side and not on the eastern flank where it is pushing closer to Heavenly Mountain Resort, but is being steered around and through residential communities.

“We lucked out a little bit yesterday with the winds,” said a Cal Fire official during Wednesday morning’s briefing. “We’re fortunate the fire did not make as strong of a push into Tahoe as it did the day before. A lot of good work is being done on Highway 50.”

Firefighters are steering the blaze east of Meyers and officials say the community is “looking real good.”

The fire did not cross US 50 overnight and firefighters on Wednesday will focus on keeping flames out of communities north of the highway.

The blaze on the southeastern side, is “hung up” on the ridge near Kirkwood. Officials said structure protection will be a priority.

The weather will continue to play a critical role on Wednesday. A red flag warning remains in effect throughout the day and evening.

The extremely dry conditions are in prime condition to burn with wind gusts expected to reach up to 40 mph in some areas with single digit humidity also possible in some areas.

“The air mass is extremely dry and humidity is in the single digits in places, there was not much recovery last night,” said Meteorologist Jim Dudley. “The swirling, erratic, gusty winds will continue today.”

Total personnel has risen again to its highest point with 4,224 firefighters battling to suppress the fire that started on Aug. 14.

More than 34,000 structures remain threatened and 544 single residences have been destroyed.