Caldor officials remind public to stay out of closed forest areas with strong winds forecast

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Officials are reminding everyone to stay out of forest closure areas with high winds expected to hit the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday evening.

Officials say dangerous conditions exist from fire weakened trees that could be susceptible to the high winds in the forecast and also form the expected moisture.

The Caldor Fire has burned 221,835 acres and is 98% contained, and crews are working Sunday to repair about 200 miles of fire line and complete priority areas ahead of the storm.

“Warm weather has reduced fine fuel moistures to critical levels,” said a Sunday morning update from fire officials. “This could increase fire spread where smoldering fuels are adjacent to unburned areas. Strong winds are predicted in advance of the incoming weather event. Significant moisture is expected across the entire fire area. Snow is expected Sunday night into Monday which will significantly dampen repair work at higher elevations. Repair work will continue although it might look different as resources will be capitalizing on opportunities in lower elevations.”