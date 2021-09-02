Caldor relief fund set up for impacted Tahoe residents

The Caldor Fire Relief Fund was set up on Aug. 29 in response to the Caldor Fire that caused evacuation orders in the Tahoe Basin.

This fund was created to help with immediate relief needs for El Dorado County community members who live in the Tahoe area directly impacted by the fire. Please apply to this fund only if you are in dire need of assistance.

“We have thousands of households who have had to evacuate, please think of your neighbor,” the statement said. “Please be aware, depending on evacuation orders and availability of funding, priority for funding will change.”

Those applying should answer all questions carefully and accurately.

A couple of tutorials are available to help.





If you need help with an application, visit https://youtu.be/a7_CBLMaaL0 or https://youtu.be/LKM5VrLIoAs and watch first before emailing.

The El Dorado Community Foundation will be distributing emergency funding of $300 for emergency relief (food, medication, pet food, other basic non-permanent housing needs- temporary housing like hotel costs are part of this section. Funding is totally determined by the number of donations.

Applicants must have a primary address in the mandatory evacuation area of the fire between Kyburz and Tahoe Basin.