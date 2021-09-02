Caldor remains active overnight, grows to 210k acres

The Caldor Fire progression map as of Thursday morning. (Provided)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Calmer winds and return of moderate humidity to some areas reduced fire activity overnight but there was some spotting as the Caldor Fire tries to escape to the north.

Fire officials said Wednesday night no structures have been lost in the Lake Tahoe Basin. The blaze is being held away from structures behind Pioneer Trail as it expanded to the east. Firefighters are protecting structures from hot spots that were generated by gusty winds.

Some embers started spot fires on the north side of U.S. Highway 50 overnight, but crews jumped on those and continued to mop up and secure the edge,” officials said during the Thursday morning briefing.

The blaze grew to 210,259 acres and is 25% contained, all on the western edge where evacuation orders have been lifted for some areas.

Thousands of residents from the South and West shores of Lake Tahoe remain evacuated with no estimated time of when those orders will be lifted.

Officials said their No. 1 priority overnight was to protect the Kirkwood area where the fire remained active and was casting embers in the community.

Officials said the red flag warning has expired and the winds will slow down, according to meteorologist Jim Dudley.

Officials are directing a good amount of personnel to the Heavenly area on Thursday.

Damage inspection is in progress with approximately 60% of structures inspected as of Thursday morning.

Officials said there is congestion at base camp due to the amount of personnel battling the blaze that has risen to 4,451.