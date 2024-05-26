Calforests applauds funding for wildfire prevention, preparedness in Governor Newsom’s May Revision

On May 14, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the May Revision includes a proposed budget allocation to assist the State in achieving its fire prevention and fire suppression goals.

“Hand crews are the backbone of the State’s wildfire suppression efforts, and this move by the Newsom administration is critical to enhance the welfare of our firefighters, communities, and forests,” said Matt Dias, President & CEO of the California Forestry Association (Calforests). “We applaud Governor Newsome for his reservation of wildfire staffing, prevention, and preparedness funding as part of his continued commitment to protect Californians.”

“The Newsom administration’s budget revision is a critical move to enhance the welfare of our firefighters, communities, and forests. Hand crews are the experts in wildfire prevention and suppression, and it’s key we have their skills available in the upcoming wildfire season. I’m pleased to see their commitment to Californians displayed so evidently in the updated budget,” said Ken Pimlott, former Chief of CAL FIRE.

Calforests is the preeminent trade association and advocate for the state’s forest products sector. Collectively, our members – private forestland and facility owners – manage nearly 3.5 million acres of forest land throughout the state and operate nearly the entirety of the state’s forest products infrastructure, including sawmills, veneer mills, and biomass power plants. As the stewards of a significant portion of the state’s forest lands, Calforests members have a vested interest in ensuring that the state meets its wildfire suppression, prevention, and forest resiliency goals.

The May Revision proposes $46.8 million ($46.4 million General Fund and $373,000 other funds) and 226 positions in 2024‑25 and $44.5 million ($43.8 million General Fund and $731,00 other funds) and 234 positions in 2028-29 and ongoing, phased in over five years with varying amounts in the intermediate years, to provide vegetation management, hazardous fuel reduction projects, and wildland fire suppression. This proposal provides funding to make permanent five existing temporary CAL FIRE Firefighter Hand Crews. The five Hand Crews include a mix of year-round and seasonal staff.