Calif. Employers Association co-hosts joint employers summit with Nev. Association

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – California Employers Association is co-hosting the California-Nevada Employers Summit: Navigating Success Across State Lines with the Nevada Association of Employers (NAE) on October 3-4, 2024, at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village, Nev. 89451.

The Summit is designed for employers looking to stay informed and compliant with the unique employment laws in California and Nevada. This event will provide the latest updates and essential details to help employers navigate the many new as well as different regulations in each state.

After the legal insights, the event will feature a dynamic speaker discussing the importance of leading with intention in the workplace. This engaging presentation will offer practical tips and strategies to cultivate a purposeful and positive leadership style, so attendees leave with valuable knowledge and inspiration to implement in their organization.

Attendance is limited to 100 participants. Registration is $299 for non-members and $199 for members of either association. Non-member attendees can use the code TahoeSummit for $100 off registration. The daily schedule includes:

Thursday, October 3

5:30 – 7:30 pm – Hosted Welcome Reception

Friday, October 4

8 – 8:30 am – Complimentary Breakfast

8:30 – 8:45 am – Welcome Remarks

8:45 – 9:45 am – NAE – What’s Unique in Nevada

9:45 – 10 am – Break

10 – 11 am – CEA – What’s Unique in California

11 – 11:15 am – Break

11:15 – 12:15 pm – CEA – Leading with Intention

12:15 – 12:30 pm – Closing Remarks and Raffle Prizes

Special room rates have been negotiated for attendees during the Summit on Thursday, October 3rd for $219 (plus taxes and $50 resort fee) and through the weekend for $259 per night (plus taxes and $50 resort fee).