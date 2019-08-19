California and Nevada officials expected on South Shore Tuesday for 23rd annual Lake Tahoe Summit

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hosted the 21st annual Lake Tahoe Summit.

The 23rd annual Lake Tahoe Summit will bring a host of elected officials from California and Nevada to South Shore tomorrow.

The summit is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road. Registration starts at 9 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is hosting this year’s summit. Senators from California and Nevada alternate hosting the event from year to year.

Feinstein has invited California Gov. Gavin Newsom to deliver the keynote address at the summit. His speech is expected to focus on the effects of climate change and wildfires in the Tahoe Basin.

Due to limited on-site parking, attendees are encouraged to bike, use public transportation or a complimentary shuttle service to get to and from the summit.

The shuttle will depart every 20 minutes from Taylor Creek Sno-Park and South Tahoe High School beginning at 8:30 a.m., according to information from the Tahoe Fund. Shuttles will return to the parking lots when the summit concludes around 12:15 p.m.

There will also be a bicycle valet service courtesy of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition.

The first summit was held in 1997 when President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore hosted a presidential forum at the lake. A high point came in 2016 when President Barack Obama delivered the keynote address.

