California Civil Rights Department’s Welcome In Program comes to South Lake Tahoe

Friday, September 12 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM | Three Pines Coffee Co. 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Sidellis Brewery & Restaurant

Saturday, September 13 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Welcome In booth at the South Lake Tahoe Multicultural Festival, Bijou Community Park

Local Events

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Civil Rights Department’s Welcome In program is coming to South Lake Tahoe this September, offering local businesses an easy way to show they value kindness, safety, and community.

The Welcome In initiative gives businesses simple tools—like a poster, a certificate, and statewide recognition—to let customers know: everyone is welcome here. Businesses also gain access to short trainings such as ‘How Can I Help You?’

The application is quick and free—usually taking just five minutes, and may be able to be completed right at the event.

“Welcome In offers businesses an easy and clear way to stand for our entire community and to show that all people belong,” said Annie Davidson of the South Lake Tahoe Solidarity Network. “Welcoming each other into our businesses helps business and builds community. I can’t wait to meet the organizers and to put a poster on my social.”

“I first learned about Welcome In at the Los Angeles Abilities Expo this spring, and I’ve been inspired ever since,” said Angie Reagan of Peace Love Tahoe and Access Tahoe. “We’re thrilled to help bring this program to Tahoe because it reflects the heart of what our community strives to be — kind, welcoming, and inclusive for all. This is a chance for businesses to be leaders in building a stronger, more connected Tahoe.”

The Welcome In program looks forward to continuing this conversation throughout the Tahoe-Truckee region, working alongside local businesses and community leaders to build spaces where kindness and belonging are part of doing business.

Businesses can learn more and apply at civilrights.ca.gov/welcomein