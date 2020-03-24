California extends tax deadlines due to coronavirus

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Franchise Tax Board has announced it is postponing the filing and payment deadlines until July 15 for all individuals and businesses for 2019 tax returns, 2019 tax return payments, 2020 first and second quarter estimate payments, 2020 LLC taxes and fees and 2020 non-wage withholding payments.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting life for people and businesses statewide,” said State Controller Betty T. Yee, who serves as chair of the Franchise Tax Board.

“We are further extending tax filing deadlines for all Californians to July 15. Hopefully, this small measure of relief will help allow people to focus on their health and safety during these challenging times.”

To give taxpayers a deadline consistent with that of the Internal Revenue Service without the federal dollar limitations, the Franchise Tax Board is following the federal relief described in Notice 2020-17. Since California conforms to the underlying code sections that grant tax postponements for emergencies, the Franchise Tax Board is extending the relief to all California taxpayers. Taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or to call to qualify for this relief.

For more details regarding this COVID-19 related tax relief go to ftb.ca.govand search COVID-19.

If possible, taxpayers should continue to file tax returns on time to get their refunds timely, including claiming the earned income tax credit and young child tax credit.