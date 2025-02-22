California gas prices now highest in the nation

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Drivers in the Golden State are continuing to pay more at the pump than in any other state. The average price per gallon in California is now $4.84, up five cents since last week, and almost 40 cents since last month. The cause is due to ongoing repairs and maintenance at many California refineries, and production of summer blend gasoline. Bay Area refining capacity is now half of its 2019 levels.

Across the country, most drivers saw few changes at the pump this past week, as the national average for a gallon of gas remained steady at $3.16, 4 cents higher than a month ago but 11 cents lower than a year ago. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station remained at 34 cents, with California’s average at 35 cents.

Fuel Prices Around the State:

San Francisco: $5.15

Oakland: $5.04

San Jose: $5.00

Sacramento: $5.00

Fresno: $4.84

Stockton: $4.86

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 8.57 million b/d last week to 8.23. Total domestic gasoline supply dropped from 248.1 million barrels to 247.9. Gasoline production also decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased 40 cents to settle at $72.25 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 432.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California ($4.84), Hawaii ($4.55), Washington ($4.14), Nevada ($3.87), Oregon ($3.77), Alaska ($3.45), Arizona ($3.41), Pennsylvania ($3.36), Illinois ($3.27), and Washington, DC ($3.25).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.67), Louisiana ($2.75), Tennessee ($2.76), Texas ($2.76), Oklahoma ($2.78), Kentucky ($2.78), Alabama ($2.79), Arkansas ($2.82), Kansas ($2.83), and Missouri ($2.84).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (55 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (44 cents), Idaho (42 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), Alaska (41 cents), and South Carolina (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (25 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Iowa (28 cents), Texas (29 cents), Utah (29 cents), Michigan (29 cents), North Dakota (30 cents), and South Dakota (31 cents).

