California Gov. Newsom to keynote Lake Tahoe summit Aug. 20

Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his decision to fire state Oil and Gas Supervisor Ken Harris while talking with reporter's at his office in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, July 12, 2019. Newsom said he fired Harris, Thursday, July 11, 2019, because he did not "exercise consistency" with the governor's opposition to hydraulic fracturing.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AP | AP

RENO, Nev. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will give the keynote address at the annual environmental summit at Lake Tahoe being hosted this year by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein announced Wednesday that Newsom plans to focus on the effects of climate change and wildfires in the Tahoe Basin at the 23rd gathering Aug. 20 near South Lake Tahoe, California.

The first summit was held in 1997 when President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore hosted a presidential forum at the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada line. U.S. senators from California and Nevada alternate hosting the event.

The 2018 summit was hosted at Sand Harbor State Park. Amid a haze caused by nearby wildfires, elected officials spoke in detail about the impact of climate change on Tahoe and the surrounding area. The keynote address was delivered by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

This year’s gathering at Valhalla Tahoe is open to the public and free to those who register at the Lake Tahoe Fund’s website, http://www.tahoefund.org/

Tribune staff contributed to this report.