California Highway Patrol officer rescues dog kicked out of car in Placerville

An abandoned dog sits in the back of a patrol car outside of Placerville, Calif. The California Highway Patrol is trying to find who kicked a dog out of a vehicle and abandoned the animal on the side of U.S. 50 in Placerville.

California Highway Patrol via AP

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is trying to find who kicked out a dog out of vehicle and abandoned the animal on the side of U.S. 50.

The CHP’s Placerville office says witnesses on Sunday reported seeing a vehicle slow down before someone kicked the dog out and the vehicle sped off.

It says an officer quickly got there and rescued the dog before it was hurt.

The agency is asking anyone with information on who may have abandoned the dog to call CHP Placerville at 530-748-2450.