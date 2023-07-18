California Highway Patrol to host Coffee with a cop July 2023

MARKLEEVILLE, Calif. — On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, members of the California Highway Patrol South Lake Tahoe office, Alpine County Sheriff, and community members will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, have coffee, and build relationships.

All community members are invited to attend. The event goes from 9-11 a.m. on July 26 at Cutthroat Brewing Company in Markleeville, Calif. Please contact Public Information Officer Ruth Loehr with questions: (530) 577-1001 or rloehr@chp.ca.gov .

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Department’s work in Alpine County’s neighborhoods.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community, and some community members may feel officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope community members will welcome the opportunity to ask questions, bring concerns forward, or simply get to know our officers,” said Lt. Brian Cocagne. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.