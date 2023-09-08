California Highway Patrol to set up South Lake Tahoe DUI checkpoint

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe Area, announces a Driving Under the Influence Sobriety Checkpoint to be held Saturday, September 9, 2023, in the unincorporated area of El Dorado County.

The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 8 p.m. and will be operational shortly thereafter. The checkpoint will conclude around 2 a.m. The sobriety checkpoint will be staffed by a team of CHP officers who will be controlling traffic, evaluating driver’s sobriety, and handing out literature warning of the dangers of drinking and driving. Driver license checks will be conducted, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

If there is inclement weather, the checkpoint will be canceled for safety reasons and the units will be assigned to roving DUI patrol.

The sobriety checkpoint location will be available through CHP Chico Communication Center two hours prior to the implementation of the checkpoint, as well as an updated press release that specifies the exact location and time of the operation.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Traffic Safety Administration.

Any additional information about this news release should be requested from Officer Loehr who will be available at the CHP South Lake Tahoe Area during normal business hours at (530) 577-1001.