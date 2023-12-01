California is burning under Gavin’s leadership (Opinion)

As Governor Newsom prepared to take the national stage on Thursday, California Senate Republicans take offense that he continues to paint a rosy picture of the Golden State. Under his leadership, California is failing as a result of legislative Democrats’ misguided policies and families are feeling the pinch of those bad policies with the high costs of living, public safety concerns, and rampant homelessness.

“Gavin Newsom has no credibility to go on national stage to tout his successes for California,” said Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego). “The Golden State is burning with one crisis after another from homelessness to public safety. His idea of governing is to throw money at the problem, run off, and seek out his next thrilling project to get media attention.”

“The governor’s priorities are out of whack. Instead of pushing Biden out of the White House, he should be focusing on solving issues that matter most to Californians like tackling affordability, addressing crime, streamlining housing, and helping our students,” said Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber). “Since our gubernatorial debate last year, nothing has changed for the better—California has only gotten worse, and the polls show it.”

Below is a highlighted list of Newsom’s top failures as governor of the fourth largest economy in the world:

High Costs of Living -The cost of living in California continues to challenge all residents, especially the working poor and struggling middle class. From housing costs, to gas prices, to energy costs, and taxes, everyday Californians pay more. [Source: “My Life Elsewhere” ]

Families and Businesses Fleeing California -The Hoover Institution Study reveals that businesses are leaving the state twice as fast as years prior. Businesses forced to flee are taking revenue, jobs, and opportunities with them. Families are leaving to other states citing the high costs of living as a reason.

Homelessness – The latest data shows California is home to America’s most homeless despite spending more than $20 billion of taxpayer dollars under Newsom’s leadership. The homeless crisis continues to spiral out of control.

Education Failures – California will spend about $128 billion on K–12 public education this fiscal year. Despite this level of spending, about 75 percent of California students lack proficiency in core subject areas based on federal education standards.

