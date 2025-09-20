California issues respiratory virus immunization guidance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) is announcing official immunization recommendations in accordance with West Coast Health Alliance partners Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The guidance follows California’s decisive action to protect vaccine access and health insurance coverage for vaccines necessary to protect the public during respiratory virus season.

State public health officials want Californians to know that immunization is safe, effective, and the best protection available against COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, three viruses of concern. Seasonal immunization is also a critical public health tool to reduce serious illness, community transmission, and health care systems strain.

This week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 144, which ensures that CDPH’s immunization recommendations are informed by evidence-based scientific recommendations from trusted national medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). These recommendations are also in alignment with the shared principles of the West Coast Health Alliance. An important shared goal of our four states is to ensure that COVID-19, influenza and RSV vaccines remain accessible.

“We want the people who live and work in our states to know that there is a strong public health, health care and scientific community that will continue to stand together to provide and use the data and evidence needed for them to make healthy choices, and we are here to protect our communities,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer.

CDPH Immunization Recommendations

COVID-19

Children: All children 6-23 months; All children 2-18 years with risk factors or never vaccinated against COVID-19; All children with close contact with others with risk factors; All children who choose protection

Adults: All adults age 65 years or older; All adults ages 18-64 years with risk factors; All adults with close contact with others with risk factors; All adults who choose protection

Pregnancy: All planning, pregnant, postpartum, and lactating

Influenza

Children: All children 6 months or older

Adults: All adults 18 years or older

Pregnancy: All planning, pregnant, postpartum, and lactating

RSV

Children: All children 8 months or younger; All children 8-19 months with risk factors

Adults: All adults 75 years or older; All adults 50-74 years with risk factors

Pregnancy: Pregnant between 32-36 weeks gestational age

A list of risk factors is available on CDPH’s Public Health For All webpage .

Coverage and Availability

CDPH’s recommended vaccines will continue to be covered by health care insurers regulated by the State of California and can be received at your local pharmacy, from your health care provider, or through other authorized vaccine providers at no cost. To schedule your vaccine appointment, contact your health care provider, local pharmacy or visit myturn.ca.gov .

Changes to State Law

Updates to California state law include:

Changed sections of state law that referred only to the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations as the basis for health insurance-covered immunizations by adding reference to other nationally recognized medical professionals and scientifically based organizations’ recommendations.

Authorized CDPH to modify or expand the list of recommended immunizations based on science and evidence-based guidance.

Ensured health insurance coverage by California regulated plans continues for Californians looking to receive immunizations recommended by CDPH at no cost.

Ensured pharmacists and other health professionals can continue to administer recommended immunizations.

For more information on immunization requirements and resources, visit CDPH’s Public Health for All webpage .