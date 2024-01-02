California on track to implement nation-leading effort to slash single-use plastic, packaging waste 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — CalRecycle released key building blocks for California’s groundbreaking law to cut single-use plastic and packaging waste. Packaging makes up over 50% of what we throw away by volume and is a major contributor to climate and trash pollution.

Meeting aggressive deadlines in the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54, Allen, Chapter 75, Statutes of 2022), CalRecycle published:

· Draft rules detailing new industry responsibilities to cut waste and increase recycling

· Covered Materials Category List of potential materials regulated by SB 54

· SB 54 Report to the Legislature on implementation progress

“California is setting clear standards to cut waste and recycle single-use products to lower pollution, while growing innovative companies and new jobs,” CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “Building a circular economy that reuses products that are built to last instead of turning raw materials into trash is a roadmap to California’s waste-free future.”

SB 54 requires by 2032 that an industry-run Producer Responsibility Organization implement reforms to:

Cut by 25% Single-use plastic: · Packaging and · Food ware

Recycle 65% Of single-use plastic: · Packaging and · Food ware Ensure 100% Of single-use: · Packaging and · Plastic food ware Is recyclable or compostable

Other benefits of the law include:

· Rewarding waste-free and pollution-free product innovation and reuse options.

· Creating a $5 billion fund to address the environmental impacts of plastics.

Join CalRecycle’s SB 54 Listserv for email updates on upcoming workshops and new developments in the implementation process.