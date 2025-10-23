California Passes Law to Keep Unclaimed Crypto in Its Original Form

bitcoin

California has become the first state in the U.S. to make sure your forgotten crypto doesn’t quietly disappear. Earlier this October, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 822, which now stops the automatic liquidation of unclaimed cryptocurrency. Despite this new law being a simple idea, it has a massive impact. If you’re left Ethereum, Bitcoin, or any other crypto token untouched for three years, the state can now keep these coins in their original form as opposed to converting them for cash.

Even though this change sounds technical, it’s simply a law about fairness. People misplace wallets, lose track of accounts they once used, or forget their exchange passwords. Before this law was put into place, any crypto that exchanges flagged as unclaimed would be sold without the owner’s consent. With Senate Bill 822 in place, these crypto coins will sit safely in state custody until someone comes forward to claim them. In essence, your digital coins will remain your digital coins.

What’s interesting about this new law is when it happened. Crypto’s reputation has shifted from volatile curiosity to part of everyday life. You can pay bills, buy a coffee, or even play a few hands at an online casino that accepts crypto . Crypto is now a common and go-to payment method to find online casinos, which makes sense since these platforms were one of the first to experiment with these digital assets. The anonymity and speed that come with using crypto are two of the reasons people love it, especially in crypto casinos, where you can fund an account with crypto and have it reflect in seconds. If you’ve tried to do the same with fiat currency, you know you can be waiting hours (even days) for those transactions to reflect in your account. Now, you can even find people buying real estate with crypto because it’s more convenient to work with than fiat currencies. Governments are starting to realize how powerful but unregulated these financial assets are, which has now led to many different laws coming into place, with Senate Bill 822 being one of them.

Senator Josh Becker, who wrote the bill, said it was time to fix the gap between old property laws and new financial realities. “Our rules were built for paper statements and checkbooks,” he explained. “They weren’t built for blockchain.” SB 822 redefines digital holdings as intangible property, putting crypto on the same legal footing as other unclaimed assets. That might sound bureaucratic, but it gives California one of the clearest crypto property frameworks in the country.

The new law also sets up a system for managing those assets responsibly. The State Controller’s Office can now appoint licensed custodians to safeguard unclaimed crypto. These custodians will hold the assets securely under state supervision. If nobody claims the funds after about 18 months, the Controller may convert them to dollars, but only after that waiting period ends. It’s a practical move that balances security with accountability.

The crypto industry, often wary of government involvement, welcomed this one. Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, thanked Newsom publicly, calling the move a fair approach that protects Californians’ investments. He also pointed out that it puts California alongside dozens of other states that already have similar rules in place.

And it’s not just about one bill. With the Genius Act and other recent initiatives making headlines, the conversation around crypto is maturing fast. We’re watching digital money step out of its speculative phase and into something more practical, even ordinary. Whether people realize it or not, the digital economy is quietly merging with the traditional one.

For lawmakers, this moment is less about making headlines and more about catching up to reality. Digital assets aren’t going away. People are earning, spending, saving, and investing with them. So, California’s move isn’t just symbolic. It’s a sign that the government is finally learning how to treat crypto like any other form of wealth. This law might not change the price of Bitcoin or spark a new bull run. But it does something subtler: it gives everyday investors a little more peace of mind.