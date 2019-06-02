California snowpack 202% of average for this time of year

John King, right, of the Department of Water Resources, carries the snowpack measuring tube as he crosses a meadow while conducting the third manual snow survey of the season at the Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif.

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File | AP

SAN FRANCISCO — The amount of snow blanketing the Sierra Nevada is even larger than the 2017 snowpack that pulled the state out of a five-year drought, California water officials said.

As of Thursday, May 30, the snowpack measured 202% of average after a barrage of storms throughout winter and spring, according to the Department of Water Resources.

At this time last year, the snowpack measured 6% of average — making this year 33 times bigger than 2018, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

In 2017, the snowpack measured 190% of average.

The snowpack supplies about 30% of state water needs.

In the Tahoe Basin, Squaw Valley ski resort has seen so much snow it plans to keep its slopes open until least July 5. In May alone, Squaw recorded 37 inches of new snow.

State officials consider the most important snowpack measurement to be the one taken around April 1 because that’s typically when storm activity subsides.

“And then after that the sun’s highest position in the sky contributes to rapid melting. This year, that didn’t happen and we had late season snow,” National Weather Service forecaster Idamis Del Valle told the newspaper.

This year’s April 1 reading put the snowpack at 176% of average, making it the fifth-largest on that date, with records going back to 1950, the Chronicle said.