California State Parks announces major restoration of Vikingsholm at Emerald Bay State Park

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — California State Parks today announced that Vikingsholm, the historic treasure nestled in Emerald Bay State Park , will undergo significant restoration during the summer of 2025. While construction will close certain areas surrounding the building, Vikingsholm will remain open for tours starting Memorial Day weekend.

“Vikingsholm Castle, a beloved gem of California’s rich history, will soon receive the care it deserves to ensure it continues to stand as a testament to architectural beauty and cultural significance for years to come,” said Sierra District Superintendent Rob Griffith.

Built in 1929, this iconic landmark has endured nearly a century of harsh Sierra winters and seismic activity. To safeguard its legacy for future generations, two critical restoration projects will stabilize and preserve key elements of the National Register-listed property.

The first project focuses on the turret and brick chimneys, which require stabilization to safeguard the structure. This work includes repairing the existing stone veneer, excavating and reinforcing the foundation with concrete-grade beams, and improving site grading and drainage. Additionally, the exterior brick and cement plaster will be patched to address cracks, while the chimneys will undergo repairs, including brick restoration, repainting and flashing replacement.

Damage to chimney and Morning Room to be repaired. Provided / California State Parks

The second project will address damage sustained to the Morning Room after the 4.2-magnitude earthquake in the Lake Tahoe basin in May 2021. The most notable feature in the vaulted room is the intricately painted ceiling and walls, inspired by historic motifs from a 1928 trip to Scandinavia. The earthquake caused significant shifting, leading to cracks in the masonry and plaster. The restoration will include reinforcement of masonry blocks, repairs to cracked and missing plaster, and the restoration of the original paint motifs.

“Vikingsholm Castle is one of the finest gems of California State Parks and Lake Tahoe, and we look forward to continuing to connect people with this amazing resource this summer while restoration is ongoing,” said Sierra State Parks Foundation Executive Director Michael Myers.

The restoration work is expected to be completed by fall 2025. Funding for these critical repairs and restoration efforts is provided by the California State Parks Deferred Maintenance Program and Proposition 68 (Parks and Water Bond Act of 2018). For up-to-date tour information, visit the Sierra State Parks Foundation website at https://sierrastateparks.org .