California State Parks at Lake Tahoe open for season
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Sierra State Parks Foundation announced on Friday the reopening of the California State Parks in the Lake Tahoe – Donner Lake area. This Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 27, marks the opening date until facilities close for the winter on Sept. 31. The following parks’ day use areas are reopened as of Saturday:
- Sugar Pine Point State (including Visitor Center),
- Emerald Bay State Park (including Visitor Center),
- Kings Beach State Recreation Area,
- Tahoe State Recreation Area,
- Donner Memorial State Park (including Visitor Center).
D.L. Bliss State Park and Visitor Center are closed for the season due to ongoing work to upgrade its water system. The Emerald Bay parking lot, adjacent to Highway 89, is open. Campground reopenings are still currently delayed. Visit reservecalifornia.com for the most up-to-date information.
In addition, historic house tours led by knowledgeable docents are available for Vikingsholm Castle and the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion (Pine Lodge) begin May 27. Vikingsholm Castle is a unique example of Scandinavian architecture in California; Pine Lodge will transport tour takers to the bygone days I.W. Hellman (once Vice President of Wells Fargo) and his family experienced in their summer home.
For more information about tours, visit SierraStateParks.org.
