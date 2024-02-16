California State Parks to Temporarily Close Main Trails to Popular Burney Falls for 2024 Season
BURNEY, Calif.— California State Parks today announced the temporary closure of the main trails that provide access to the highly-visited falls at McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park. The $835,000 project and trail closures are estimated to begin on April 1, pending weather conditions, and will remain in place for the duration of the 2024 summer season and most likely the fall season. The closure is to address critical repairs and improvements to the trails and natural slopes that have been impacted by high visitation and substantial use of these sensitive areas for foot access to the pool.
What’s closed?
- Falls Loop Trail
- Burney Creek Trail
- Visitors will have no access to the waterfall or fall’s pool area with limited views from the viewing area at the top of the falls.
What’s open?
- The remainder of the park will be open for visitors including the Rim and Pioneer campgrounds, Burney Falls General Store, Marina, Visitor Center, and day-use areas.
- The Rim Trail, PSEA Trail, Headwaters Trail and Pioneer Cemetery Trail will remain open for visitors.
- The Fisherman’s Bridge will remain open to provide access to and from park via the Pacific Crest Trail, Headwaters Trail Loop, and Headwaters Equestrian Camp only from the Falls Overlook.
Additionally, if planning a trip to the area, please be aware that Caltrans will be performing a major Highway 89 rehabilitation project during the same period which will significantly add traffic congestion, delays, and intermittent traffic closures near the park entrance.
State Parks thanks the public for their patience and understanding as it works to improve the park’s trails and access to Burney Falls. The McArthur Burney Falls Memorial State Parks website will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.