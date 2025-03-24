California Tahoe Conservancy acquires Van Sickle entrance parcel, approves beach grants, and water main at Meeks Bay

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – At the California Tahoe Conservancy Board meeting on Thursday, the board acquired a parcel of land at the entrance of Van Sickle Bi-State Park, approved the Senate Bill 630 public access grants for Regan and Secline Beach, and approved Tahoe City Public Utility District’s water main extension into Meeks Bay. The board also received their annual report on the Conservancy’s work.

Executive Director’s report

According to Jason Vasques, executive director, the Conservancy has been hard at work with fuels reduction in the area, especially for the North Tahoe Fire Protection District to assist in home hardening and defensible space and South Shore schools, which will have projects starting this summer. The Forest Action Plan, which was developed in 2019, identified a need to treat 25,000 acres—after interruptions from the Caldor Fire and COVID-19, the plan is roughly on track with a target of about 4,000 acres to be treated to meet their goal.

The passing of Proposition 4 this past election authorized $10 billion to spend on environmental and climate projects. Here in the Basin, Vasques said there is $25.5 million available for watershed and forest health work and $29 million allocated for reducing the risk of climate change; impacts on communities, fish, wildlife, natural resources; and increasing public access. Vasques also said that the bond will drive benefits towards disadvantaged communities, including tribes like the Washoe.

During public comment, one person expressed their concerns about the fire insurance in their neighborhood going up because of the Conservancy’s parcels in neighborhoods not complying with defensible space requirements. The Conservancy plans to launch a pilot program to do this work in the late summer to fall, which will take place in select parcels in neighborhoods.

Tahoe for All Grant Program

The Conservancy helped fund the Tahoe for All Grant program through pilot funding in 2022 and 2023. Staff heard from representatives of the Lake Tahoe Waterman Foundation, Adventure Risk Challenge, and South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition, all of which are funded through Tahoe for All and aim to improve access for marginalized groups.

The board had strong support for the impact of these programs and is committing $100,000 of Lake Tahoe License Plate funding annually for the program, and is considering funding through Proposition 4.

Regan and Secline Beach Improvements

The board was brought two different resolutions under Senate Bill 630 funding which would provide enhancements to both Regan Beach on South Shore and Secline Beach on North Shore. Regan Beach received $500,000 for environmental analysis and preliminary plans for the accessibility improvement, while the North Tahoe Public Utility District (NTPUD) received $90,000 for environmental analysis at Secline.

Regan Beach was built in the 1960s, making it the oldest beach in South Lake Tahoe. Several revitalization efforts have been started, but the beach remains inaccessible due to its age and conflicting priorities from the city of South Lake Tahoe. Now, the city is ready to proceed with improvements and is matching the request with $450,000 in secured city funds. The total project cost is approximately $9 million according to the city.

Secline Beach is owned by the NTPUD and has long been a site where Kings Beach residents and visitors have advocated for public access improvements. Other interests include adding accessibility features, restrooms, a picnic area, boat storage, e-bike infrastructure, and connections to both North Tahoe Beach and Kings Beach State Recreation Area, which were indicated in the NTPUD’s results from their public workshop and survey.

Angie Reagan of Access Tahoe expressed her support for the projects, especially because she brought up during public comment that beaches in South Shore have less accessibility measures in place than North Shore.

“Through recreation enhancements and upgrades to modern accessibility standards, these projects will make it easier for everyone—residents and visitors alike—to experience and enjoy Lake Tahoe’s shoreline,” said Conservancy Board member and South Lake Tahoe City Councilmember Tamara Wallace in a press release.

Acquiring the entrance to Van Sickle Bi-State Park

The Van Sickle Bi-State Park has been jointly owned by the Nevada State Parks and the California Tahoe Conservancy, helping to protect the environmentally sensitive lands and develop the site more. The parcel being acquired is a rather small section at the entrance, located on 3828 Montreal Road. It makes up 2.61 acres, of which 1.1 acres are considered sensitive land.

According to Amy Rutledge, the acquisition of this site has been a long time coming and will protect the land, along with adding mountain meadow environments to protect, which is fairly rare. The Conservancy has been working alongside state public works board staff and anticipated escrow closure in summer if the board and state approved. The total cost of the site at state-approved fair market values is $1.5 million, though the total costs in the acquisition document are stated to not exceed $1.73 million.

Lisa O’Daly called into voice her support as a retired member of the Conservancy who worked on the project, saying, “The acquisition before you today helps you to put your fingerprints on one of the highest valued projects that the Conservancy has directly implemented. Future generations will thank you.”

The League to Save Lake Tahoe also voiced their support in a letter. The board approved the acquisition.

Tahoe City Public Utility District Water Main

The Tahoe City Public Utility District requested to extend the underground water main in Meeks Bay, which may require reconstruction of El Dorado County stormwater infrastructure. Meeks Bay has a known pressure loss during fire events, making water difficult to use in firefighting without these improvements.

The district also requested to get permanent easements to the parcel in order to maintain, repair, and operate the water main without requesting the Conservancy’s permission each time. The water main is 200 feet and 8 inches wide, and the project requested would take place from May 1 to October 15 of this year, with possible grading season approvals needed.

The board approved the short-term license agreement and permanent easements.

Annual report

Finally, Erin Ernst and Kevin Prior presented the annual report to the board. Highlights included the Racial Equity Action Plan, the approval of the Upper Truckee Marsh South parcel (also called the Motel 6 site), the Conservancy Forestry Program, and the grants awarded to Placer County for the North Tahoe Shared-Use trail, the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, the Máyala Wáta restoration project, and the creation of the liaison position for the Washoe Tribe.

The full 2024 report can be accessed on the California Tahoe Conservancy website: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/9b6e0e165c914136a9a582263fd1482b .

The next board meeting will take place on June 19, 2025.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.