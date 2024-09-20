California Tahoe Conservancy celebrates 40 years at its board meeting

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The California Tahoe Conservancy board meeting celebrated 40 years of its existence at their board meeting this Thursday, among other items such as the Tahoe Livable Communities project, cross-country skiing in the Dollar Property, signs for the Upper Truckee River, and the Racial Equity and Community Engagement update.

Marlon Charneau, who was hired in May of this year as the supervisor of the Tahoe Livable Communities (TLC), spoke at the board meeting to update the conservancy on their plans and progress. Since 2014, TLC has aimed to acquire aging develop properties, restore environmentally sensitive lands, as well as focus development on town center development. There is a capacity for 4148 residential allocations left in the Basin, but TLC wants to redefine the development patterns due to the environmental sensitivity of the area.

Charneau pointed to the successes of the program, such as the Sugar Pine Village, which has almost obtained all the financing needed to complete the project. On 833 Emerald Bay Road, the tiny house development was stopped on the developer’s side, so the TLC is requesting a new proposal in early 2025.

On 2070 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, the developer 2070 LTB LLC is planning 90 affordable units for workforce housing in alignment with the City Greenbelt—they are expected to get approval by summer 2025.

In Meyers, the Pomo Street parcel has been identified by the TRPA, El Dorado County, and Tahoe Resource Conservation District as a location for an Aquatic Invasive Species facility and workforce housing. The county is the lead on the project and will continue with community engagement regarding the project in October and into winter.

In Kings Beach, the 8602 North Lake Boulevard location is set for mixed-use development, which is anticipated for approval in spring 2025. In addition, Brockway North LLC is the developer at 8644 Speckled Avenue and envisions another mixed-use project with a public plaza, workforce housing, performance stage, and other amenities. It’s expected that it will be brought to the Conservancy for approval by June 2025.

Charneau also identified that TLC is doing community engagement through its Cultivating Community workshops, where community members can learn about initiatives and provide input.

“Addressing the housing crisis takes time, takes effort, and takes being creative,” said Charneau.

Ann Nichols, president of the North Tahoe Preservation Alliance commented that, “Affordable housing is like a red herring when you consider the calculation of achievable housing, which would lead to more market rate or high-priced condominiums.” She referenced the site at Raccoon and Highway 28 as an example of it. Nichols also recognized that TLC’s housing commitment was important to the community.

Trails

The Tahoe Public Utility District recommended an adoption of Resolution 24-09-03, which would allow them to groom the trail accesses and trails located in the Dollar Property area. The area has historically been used for cross-country skiing among other winter sports.

The license agreement in the resolution would allow them to integrate the area with the regional trail network, improve winter access, support low-cost community programs encouraging winter sports, and increase the maintenance and stewardship capacity. They would also continue to partner with Tahoe XC for the five-year period in the resolution, which has an optional five-year extension. The resolution passed unanimously.

Also presented was the Upper Truckee River Signage Grant, under Resolution 24-09-04. The Watershed program requested an authorization for a grant of $100,000.

While it would not cover the costs of the entire Upper Truckee River, it would allow them to establish some signage that is consistent in theme and look. They also plan to incorporate other digital elements such as an audio walking tour. This resolution also passed unanimously.

Racial Equity Action Plan

The Racial Equity Action Plan (REAP) was presented by both the steering committee and Equity and Wellness Institute, which has been developing since October 2022—almost two years.

Some of their major progress on their goals are incorporating a 5% minimum in duty statements geared towards racial equity and community engagement, sharing career pathways into the environmental and public sector, and increasing and expanding tribal access for the Washoe. They also plan to incorporate the Washoe language alongside the Spanish language access they have incorporated.

Their heftiest goal is based off of community engagement and includes increasing language access and breaking down language barriers for English learners and non-English speakers, as well as coordinating with other agencies for better communication in neighborhoods.

Chairman Serrell Smokey of the Washoe tribe introduced their new community liaison, Lydell Wyatt, to the Conservancy Board.

40-year Anniversary

Lastly, the Conservancy celebrated its 40-year anniversary through a video detailing their work. The California Tahoe Conservancy was established in 1984 with the help of Congressman John Garamendi.

Garamendi recently read a statement to Congress for the Congressional Record regarding the Conservancy, which was read out to the attendees of the board. It concluded with, “On behalf of the constituents of California’s 8th congressional district, I would like to congratulate the California Tahoe Conservancy on its 40th anniversary and extend my sincere gratitude for its generations of service to the Lake Tahoe Basin and community.”

The next board meeting will take place on December 12, 2024.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.