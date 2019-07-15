California Tahoe Conservancy hosting public meeting on climate change impacts at Lake Tahoe

The community is invited to a meeting on climate change and its impacts on key resources at Lake Tahoe.

The California Tahoe Conservancy and its partners are hosting the meeting Tuesday, July 16, at the South Tahoe Public Utility District office, 1275 Meadow Crest Drive in South Lake Tahoe, California

As part of the development of a Climate Adaptation Action Plan for the Tahoe Basin, the Conservancy seeks community input to inform an assessment of how the Basin is vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, according to a press release from the Conservancy.

The Conservancy and its partners will present information developed for a Vulnerability Assessment for all natural resource topics — including Lake Tahoe and the basin’s forests, fish and wildlife — as well as the built environment and communities, including transportation, water, communications, and energy infrastructure, public health, recreation and cultural resources, and public safety.

The assessment will provide a foundation for the Conservancy and partners to develop the Climate Adaptation Action Plan later this year. The plan will identify actions that basin agencies are now taking and will be taking in the next two to three years, according to the press release. This will help further integrate climate resilience and adaptation into basin planning and investments.