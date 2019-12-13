Tahoe Conservancy hosts affordable housing forum in South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Conservancy hosted a housing meeting this week.

Provided / Mike Peron

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The California Tahoe Conservancy was joined by state and local partner agencies to host a community meeting on Wednesday night.

The meeting gave the community the opportunity to provide input on the housing crisis and potential solutions using Conservancy lands near the South Lake Tahoe “Y.”

“We appreciate the thoughtful input from community members at Wednesday’s meeting,” said Brooke Laine, City of South Lake Tahoe Councilmember and Conservancy Board member in a press release. “We look forward to more dialogue to ensure these properties help address the housing crisis while achieving the community’s vision for these neighborhoods.”

Approximately 50 community members attended the meeting at South Tahoe High School. Also in attendance were members from Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Tahoe Prosperity Center, potential developers, planning commissioners from the City of South Lake Tahoe and El Dorado County Supervisor Sue Novasel.

The Conservancy is partnering with the California Department of General Services and Department of Housing and Community Development to explore opportunities to provide housing on multiple sites in South Lake Tahoe. 1860 Lake Tahoe Boulevard and 1029 Tata Lane have been designated as “asset lands” that could support sustainable development but both properties are subject to the City of South Lake Tahoe’s Tahoe Valley Area Plan.

The Conservancy said existing trails through the greenway will not be comprised, the units will be a mix of pricing to meet different levels of affordability and there will be sustainable best management practices put in place to alleviate flooding.

Community members expressed some concern that building across from the trailer park will not generate proper revenue or excitement.

They also urged the Conservancy to not concentrate all of the affordable housing at the Y.

The Conservancy will continue to get community input over the coming months.