California teenager drowns in Lake Tahoe
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A 17-year-old California resident drowned in Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office identified the teen as Kyle Kawashima, of Greenbrae, who was out boating with his friends when he was attempting to switch from one seat to another and went over the side of the boat.
A distress call was sent to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:20 pm after Kawashima fell from the boat near Secret Cove while it was moving and began to struggle after his friends were unable to reach him to help. WCSO assisted at Sand Harbor State Park once the boat reached shore.
“They [DCSO] were able to get them ashore and began life saving measures,” said Medical Examiner Operations Manager Justin Norton. “But unfortunately were unsuccessful and he died in route to the local hospital in Incline Village.”
According to the medical examiner the cause of death was accidental drowning, and the incident is being investigated by the Nevada Department of Wildlife with assistance from the WCSO.
It is unknown if the occupants of the boat were intoxicated or consuming alcohol. Toxicology reports will confirm in the coming weeks, officials said.
Boating Education Coordinator Aaron Meyer said that while these accidents can happen, they are able to be avoided through wearing a life jacket when riding on boats.
“When you’re on the water,” Meyer said, “the law says that anyone over 12 doesn’t require it. They just have to have the jackets on the boat. But if this accident shows us anything, it shows us the jacket on the boat doesn’t do anybody any good if they get ejected.”
Meyer also suggests taking boating education classes any time before operating a boat in order to promote safety both on an off the water.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User