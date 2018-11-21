California wildfire missing list rises to 870

A California sheriff says the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has increased to 870.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the additional 171 names came from a backlog of voicemails that detectives worked through Tuesday.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

Honea says two more sets of human remains were found Tuesday, bringing the total number killed in a devastating California wildfire to 81.

The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.