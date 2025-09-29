California’s Wildfire Conservancy Advocates for Wildland Firefighter’s Health before the United States Congress 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Matt Rahn, Research Director at the Wildfire Conservancy, participated in a critical discussion convened by the House Natural Resources Committee Democrats titled “The Cost of Courage: How Our Wildland Firefighters Have Been Left Behind.”

The panel addressed the crucial issue of chronic underfunding that has exacerbated a health crisis for wildland firefighters, including the stalling of essential cancer research. The panel also included Isaac Karuzas, Wildland Firefighter; Matthew Brossard, National Federation of Federal Employees; Dr. Jeff Burgess from the University of Arizona; and Christopher Godfrey, former Department of Labor official.

In his remarks, Dr. Rahn underscored the urgent need for increased funding to protect wildland firefighters and to keep pace with advancements in protective devices and safety protocols. Existing research was highlighted that could significantly enhance the health of these firefighters in areas such as respiratory protection, particulate barrier PPE, and decontamination practices.

The panel discussed CAL FIRE’s progressive safety and wellness practices, including their training manual, which has become the national standard, particularly in wildland-urban interface fires. With over 8,500 current and retired members, CAL FIRE Local 2881 has collaborated with organizations like the Wildfire Conservancy for two decades to promote firefighter health and safety.

Tim Edwards, president of CAL FIRE Local 2881, said this about the future of firefighters, “We must commit to changing the culture within our firefighter community to promote well-being of our members. This will promote safety for the firefighters that are at constant risk, as well as the communities they serve.”

The Wildfire Conservancy remains committed to advocating for policies that prioritize the health and safety of wildland firefighters, ensuring they are equipped to handle the growing challenges posed by wildfires.