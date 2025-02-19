Call for artist exhibition: South Lake Tahoe Airport lobby

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe, in collaboration with the Arts, Culture, and Tourism (ACT) Commission, is inviting artists to apply for a unique opportunity to curate and showcase their work in the South Lake Tahoe Airport Lobby. A single artist or artist collaboration will be selected to plan and present an Art Exhibition from May through July 2025.

To support the selected artist(s), the City has allocated a $3,000 artist stipend, which must cover all aspects of the exhibition as outlined in the scope of service. No additional funding will be provided.

Submission Details and Selection Process:

Application Deadline: Monday, March 10, 2025, by 5 p.m. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Monday, March 10, 2025, by 5 p.m. Late submissions will not be accepted. Submission Method: Proposals must be sent via email to John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation, at jstark@cityofslt.us .

Proposals must be sent via email to John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation, at jstark@cityofslt.us . Selection Process: The ACT Commission will review all applications during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2025, and provide a recommendation to city staff on the selected exhibit.

The ACT Commission will review all applications during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 2, 2025, and provide a recommendation to city staff on the selected exhibit. Award Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

“The City of South Lake Tahoe and the ACT Commission are excited to provide this opportunity for artists to share their vision and creativity with the community,” said John Stark, Director of Parks and Recreation, who oversees the Arts, Culture, and Tourism Commission. “We look forward to an engaging exhibition at the airport and continuing to create opportunities for artists to share their work.”

For more information and to apply, visit http://www.cityofslt.us/CallForArtists .

Should you have any questions or need any clarifying information, please contact John Stark at jstark@cityofslt.us .