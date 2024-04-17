Call for nominations for 2022-2023 Best in Basin awards
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is calling for nominations for projects completed in 2022 or 2023 that display outstanding environmental design to be recognized in the 31st annual Best in Basin awards program. Nominations are due by May 17 at 5 p.m., the agency announced today.
TRPA’s annual Best in Basin awards program showcases projects around the lake that demonstrate exceptional planning, implementation, and compatibility with Tahoe’s natural environment and communities. The categories are:
- Water Quality and Watershed Restoration
- Climate Resilience and Sustainability
- Affordable Housing and Community Revitalization
- Transportation and Sustainable Recreation
- Forest Health and Defensible Space
- Science and Innovation
For more than three decades, the Best in Basin awards program has recognized property owners, contractors, architects, and planners in both the public and private sectors whose work and investment stand out as excellent examples of environmental design in the Tahoe Basin.
Only projects completed between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023 are eligible. Winners will be selected by a panel of local professionals in the fields of architecture, landscaping, planning, engineering, or resource management. For the nomination form and information about past winners, visit the Best in the Basin webpage at trpa.gov/how-we-operate/awards.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.