Call for nominations for 2022-2023 Best in Basin awards

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency is calling for nominations for projects completed in 2022 or 2023 that display outstanding environmental design to be recognized in the 31st annual Best in Basin awards program. Nominations are due by May 17 at 5 p.m., the agency announced today.

The Burke Creek Phase 1 stream restoration project near Stateline, Nev. freed 200 feet of the creek from an underground culvert. *2016 Best in Basin Award Provided / Nevada Tahoe Conservation District

TRPA’s annual Best in Basin awards program showcases projects around the lake that demonstrate exceptional planning, implementation, and compatibility with Tahoe’s natural environment and communities. The categories are:

Water Quality and Watershed Restoration

Climate Resilience and Sustainability

Affordable Housing and Community Revitalization

Transportation and Sustainable Recreation

Forest Health and Defensible Space

Science and Innovation

For more than three decades, the Best in Basin awards program has recognized property owners, contractors, architects, and planners in both the public and private sectors whose work and investment stand out as excellent examples of environmental design in the Tahoe Basin.

Native and adaptive plants surround a renovated historic residence on the West Shore. *2019 Best in Basin Award Provided / John and Heather Mozart

Only projects completed between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2023 are eligible. Winners will be selected by a panel of local professionals in the fields of architecture, landscaping, planning, engineering, or resource management. For the nomination form and information about past winners, visit the Best in the Basin webpage at trpa.gov/how-we-operate/awards.