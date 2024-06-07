Call for Tahoe area blood donors in June

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Blood donations typically drop by the thousands during the summer months, but nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant reminds all eligible donors that patients can’t take a break from needing lifesaving blood transfusions and they can help.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O – the most transfused blood type. O-positive is the most common in the U.S. population and O-negative can be used to help any patient when it’s an emergency and a patient’s blood type isn’t known.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, celebrating those committed to making sure there is always enough blood available for patients. Luke Anderson from Reno, NV is one of those donors. Luke has been donating for over two decades, now at 357 donations, with platelets are his chosen donation type.

“I donate because it saves lives and I want to help people. I’ve had close friends who have had cancer and they needed platelets, so I started donating platelets,” states Luke. “No matter what happens with their illnesses, platelet transfusions brightened their day. Anything I can do to help, I’m here.”

Most people are eligible to donate and there is no upper age limit. Review updated blood donor eligibility requirements and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org , download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

During June, Vitalant is thanking donors who make time to give blood with a $10 gift card through Donor Rewards and a chance to win one of 5 $5,000 gift cards in the Summer Adventure Gas Giveaway *.

Upcoming Blood Drives

Visit vitalant.org to schedule your appointment. Enter the zip code or Blood Drive code in the search box or schedule at another mobile blood drive or regional Vitalant donation center. Thank you!

Date Blood Drive Location and Time Zip Code Blood Drive Code Mon. June 10 South Lake Tahoe Fire Dept 1195 Rufus Allen Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 9AM – 2:30PM 96150 N1SLT Sat. June 15 ReMax Gold Carson Valley Bloodmobile 1320 Highway US-395 North Gardnerville, NV 10AM – 2PM 89410 N1RMX Mon. June 17 CA Whole Foods South Lake Tahoe Bloodmobile 3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 12PM – 4PM 96150 N1WLT Thurs. June 20 All American Blood Drive Bloodmobile 1627 Hwy 395 Minden, NV 10AM – 4PM 89423 N1BAD Wed. June 26 Incline Community The Hyatt Lake Tahoe 111 Country Club Dr Incline Village, NV 11AM – 5PM 89451 N1789 Fri. June 28 CA South Tahoe Association of Realtors Bldg addition 2307 James Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 9AM – 1PM 96150 N1STR

*Terms and conditions apply. Learn more at vitalant.org/gasgiveaway.