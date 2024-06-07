YOUR AD HERE »

Call for Tahoe area blood donors in June

Submitted to the Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Blood donations typically drop by the thousands during the summer months, but nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant reminds all eligible donors that patients can’t take a break from needing lifesaving blood transfusions and they can help.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O – the most transfused blood type. O-positive is the most common in the U.S. population and O-negative can be used to help any patient when it’s an emergency and a patient’s blood type isn’t known.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, celebrating those committed to making sure there is always enough blood available for patients. Luke Anderson from Reno, NV is one of those donors. Luke has been donating for over two decades, now at 357 donations, with platelets are his chosen donation type.

“I donate because it saves lives and I want to help people. I’ve had close friends who have had cancer and they needed platelets, so I started donating platelets,” states Luke. “No matter what happens with their illnesses, platelet transfusions brightened their day. Anything I can do to help, I’m here.”

Most people are eligible to donate and there is no upper age limit. Review updated blood donor eligibility requirements and make an appointment to give at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

During June, Vitalant is thanking donors who make time to give blood with a $10 gift card through Donor Rewards and a chance to win one of 5 $5,000 gift cards in the Summer Adventure Gas Giveaway*.

Upcoming Blood Drives

Visit vitalant.org to schedule your appointment. Enter the zip code or Blood Drive code in the search box or schedule at another mobile blood drive or regional Vitalant donation center. Thank you! 

DateBlood DriveLocation and TimeZip CodeBlood Drive Code
Mon. June 10South Lake Tahoe Fire Dept1195 Rufus Allen Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 9AM – 2:30PM96150N1SLT 
Sat. June 15ReMax Gold Carson Valley Bloodmobile1320 Highway US-395 North Gardnerville, NV 10AM – 2PM89410N1RMX
Mon. June 17CA Whole Foods South Lake Tahoe Bloodmobile3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd South Lake Tahoe, CA 12PM – 4PM96150N1WLT 
Thurs. June 20All American Blood Drive Bloodmobile1627 Hwy 395 Minden, NV 10AM – 4PM89423N1BAD 
Wed. June 26Incline CommunityThe Hyatt Lake Tahoe 111 Country Club Dr Incline Village, NV 11AM – 5PM89451N1789 
Fri. June 28CA South Tahoe Association of Realtors Bldg addition2307 James Ave South Lake Tahoe, CA 9AM – 1PM 96150N1STR 

*Terms and conditions apply. Learn more at vitalant.org/gasgiveaway.

Healthy Tahoe
