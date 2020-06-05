Call to action: June is Men’s Health Month

Ryan Carr

As men, we can aspire to bring wellness into our lives and commit to our health. Studies show men are more likely to take on maladaptive behaviors than women, such as over-consuming alcohol and smoking cigarettes, and on average are less likely to seek medical care.

Guys: this is a call to action to not be average when it comes to men’s health, and make choices that promote our well-being.

Mindfulness can be a great way to reduce stress, prevent the acceleration of aging, and improve mental health. This practice creates new neural pathways and can lead to a more relaxed state, increased resilience and improved mood.

Effective forms of mindfulness include meditation, yoga, tai chi, focusing on breathing and spending time in nature. The key is not to force mindfulness, but rather find what works for you and do it consistently. Try finding a similar time of day, and keeping the practice short (3-10 minutes) as you start. It might take months to create a habit so be patient, allow for exploration and have fun.

In addition to our minds, we must also train our bodies, and both of these aspects of men’s health benefit from exercise.

According to the National Strength and Conditioning Association, strength training can help manage disease, improve physical mobility, increase testosterone, improve bone mineral density, and increase quality of life. This should be done at least two times per week. Furthermore, adding cardiovascular exercise into a weekly routine is great for your heart health.

Men actualize the benefits of exercise when doing 150 – 300 minutes of varied moderate intensity exercise per week. With Lake Tahoe’s abundant outdoor recreation opportunities, we can mix in hiking, bike riding, paddle boarding, jogging or kayaking to exercise routines and get a boost from our natural surroundings.

We can thrive in this amazing environment and honor Men’s Health Month this June by practicing healthy behaviors that support our minds and bodies.

Ryan Carr is the Performance Supervisor with Barton Performance, and a certified mental performance consultant through the Association for Applied Sport Psychology.