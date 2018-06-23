Callie’s Cabin: Bay Area-inspired pesto pasta (recipe)

Welcome to a pesto pasta, a scrumptious summery dish that has a history that goes back to the ancient Roman era.

It is a green paste put together by mixing basil, garlic, salt, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and olive oil. Pine nuts to walnuts have been included. Mint leaves as a garnish and even grape tomatoes served on pasta make it complete as a side dish or light meal.

This week I was talking with an acquaintance who said to me: "My move was a horrific experience! You have no clue." I listened. I took a deep breath, biting my tongue so I wouldn't snap back. Later, while munching on a dish of cold homemade pesto pasta I went back in time.

During the summer of 1999, I took the leap of faith, packed up my stuff including a senior dog and cat, and moved to the mountains. It was 105 degrees driving through Sacramento, the SUV's AC fizzled, and I lost my dear fish, Shakespeare. The moving men dumped my belongings on the deck at dusk to make it down the hill before dark. But I made the trek and embraced novelty.

Back to present-day, I realized the change forced me to be more self-reliant. As I finished the pasta I thought, "Gosh, years ago I'd buy the deli type." And so it goes.

Experiencing newness is good but getting there is well, spooky, kind of like making a dish you haven't made before. But once you dive in, like swimming in a pool or lake, and just do it you may be pleasantly surprised how easy it is to do.

Recommended Stories For You

So, here is an extremely easy, budget-friendly pesto pasta plate to create in the comfort of your home.

It's San Francisco Bay Area-inspired since I used to order it hot at my favorite Italian restaurant and cold at the grocery store deli.

DIY Pesto Pasta

1 cup fresh basil leaves

1 clove garlic

¼ cup pine nuts

¼ cup olive oil

¾ cup grape or cherry tomatoes, sliced

Pepper and sea salt to taste

Whole grain pasta, cooked (spaghetti or rotini, preferred)

½ cup Parmesan cheese

Fresh mint or parsley sprigs

In a blender or food processor, chop and puree basil, garlic and olive oil. Blend well. Add spices, fold in tomatoes. Top ½ cup pesto on top of a serving of pasta. Toss with pasta or leave as is. Sprinkle with cheese. Garnish with mint or parsley. Makes four.

Serve with fresh French bread with European-style butter of olive oil. Sometimes almonds or walnuts are used instead of pine nuts.

I'll never forget the move to the Sierra, something that came to fruition since I was in my 20s, bit by bit, until I made it happen. Whether it's a major move or changing your eating style and cooking up a dish you never thought you could do yourself — it's real life.

Go ahead hit the kitchen and get to know pesto pasta. You'll be glad you did.

Cal Orey, M.A. is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, and Superfoods) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website http://www.calorey.com.