Callie’s Cabin: Continental breakfast for a Tahoe mountain high (recipe)

On my recent trio to Monterey-Pacific Grove I had fantasized before leaving that I'd enjoy a hot breakfast with homemade waffles, fresh fruit and coffee. Well, it didn't happen like that exactly.

I ended up munching on a packaged blueberry muffin, no fruit — but the cup of gourmet java was out of coffee world and something to write home about.

In fact, not only did the coffee taste rich and smooth, it gave me a burst of energy.

While packing up and departing the hotel to go pay a visit to the ocean I crossed paths with a lean, healthy looking gray haired elderly man clad in biking gear. He was putting his bike away into a car while sharing that he just finished an hour and a half ride.

As we exchanged travel tales of our trips to Canada, from British Columbia to Quebec, we agreed age is just a number. I finished savoring my coffee to live for, vowed to travel, swim in the Lake, and hike on our trails — and to whip up an energizing continental breakfast once back at Tahoe.

Lemon Raspberry Muffins

1 lemon, (cut in half and use juice)

½ cup organic 2 percent low-fat milk

½ cup European style butter (melted)

½ cup sugar (you can use ¼ cup if preferred)

2 organic eggs

2 cups cake flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 cup fresh raspberries, lightly rinsed with water, sliced in half

1 tablespoon lemon zest

Extra fresh raspberries (for garnish)

Lemon Glaze: 1 cup confectioners' sugar, 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice. Combine and stir until smooth. Put into refrigerator until ready to use.

In a large bowl, stir together juice and milk. Set aside. Cream butter and sugar. Add eggs, flour, and baking powder. Mix well. Add juice and milk. Fold in raspberries, and lemon zest.

Fill muffin cups in tin pan full with batter. Bake 20 minutes or until tops are light golden brown and firm to touch.

Remove from pan. Drizzle with glaze. Top with a few raspberries. Serve warm or cool. Makes wight to nine muffins.

*You can remove muffin wrappers for nice look. Breakfast muffins store well in an airtight container.

This recipe is easy to make. The fresh muffin flavor provides notes of tart lemon and sweet raspberry. The decadent glaze is rich so a small amount is best. The cake flour offers a light, fluffy volume and butter is better than vegetable oil for taste.

These fruity muffins are unforgettable paired with fresh squeezed orange juice (I brought home jumbo oranges and lemons from the Moss Landing produce roadside stand), and super coffee (I ordered Douwe Egberts ground coffee online).

In moderation, coffee is good for you and research shows the caffeine may help delayed-onset muscle pain so enjoy a cup before you get a move on and you'll sport a smile this spring.

Cal Orey, M.A. Is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, and Superfoods) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com.