Callie’s Cabin: Foraging for Pizza with Love (Recipe)

French bread Pizza with mozzarella and tomatoes.

This week going to the supermarket was a challenge. I’m mastering the art of foraging. I found French bread, gourmet cheese, and fresh greens — all my favorite brands, not generic.

Thanks to being familiar to the new normal way of food shopping (due to circumstances beyond our control), my pantry was semi-stocked with marinara sauce, olive oil from Monterey, herbs and spices.

Back in the day when I was in my 20s, living in San Jose, hunting and gathering food like people did in the stone age was what I did for survival. Finding food from orchards and fields was part of the nomad-grad school lifestyle.

I recall one afternoon my SO came home to our garden apartment. He gave me a gift: A basket filled with fresh corn, lettuce, and tomatoes. He shared his tale of hopping a fence and picking produce for our dinner. It was a fab score and he didn’t get caught foraging food from the land that was not ours.

The night before, his mom brought us a care package of pastrami (for him, a carnivore) and bread and cheese (for me, a semi-vegetarian).

So, this new shopping challenge takes me back in time. This hot sandwich was inspired by my carefree days of being resourceful, in love, and going with the flow.

French Bread Pizza

4 French bread slices (Francisco International French rolls)

½ cup store bought marinara or pesto sauce

¼ red onion, diced

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 cup cheese, mozzarella and cheddar, slices or shredded

2 medium large Roma tomatoes, diced

1 cup baby spinach, washed, chopped

Extra virgin oil

Ground black pepper

6 pepperoni slices, cooked (optional)

Put bread on a dish for the microwave or oven at 350 degrees. Toast until light golden brown. Take out toasted bread and spread with sauce, onion, and garlic. Top with cheese. (Carnivores go ahead and add a few slices cooked pepperoni.)

Heat again until hot and cheese is bubbly. Remove from microwave or oven. Top with tomatoes and raw spinach. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with pepper. Slice in small squares or leave in its rectangle form. Serves 2.

Before our eating style changed as we knew it, I’d ring up my favorite pizza spot and order a vegetarian delight. In about 30 minutes, the dog’s bark at the delivery guy would alert me to dinner in a box.

These days, sometimes a store is out of bread, eggs, milk and other staples so home-cooking can be a time for adapting to change. But DIY meals can go further (and ingredients can be used for more meals) — and perhaps even healthier.

Cal Orey, M.A., is an author and journalist. Her website is http://www.calorey.com.