Callieâ€™s Cabin: Fruit smoothie for fall season (recipe)

Autumn has arrived. During Indian summer the crisp mornings and warm afternoons can play tricks on your mind and palate.

You may crave hot, comfort food at night but during the day a cool and creamy fall-ish fruit beverage can feed your cravings â€” and it is oh so refreshing. Sound familiar?

When I first moved to the South Shore I was infatuated with the town, feeling like I landed in heaven. During the first fall walking was my favorite mode of exercise. One afternoon after walking to the Lake, down to the casinos and along U.S. 50, I stopped at McDonald's.

I ordered a chocolate shake (the calories I burned gave me allowance, I rationalized) and continued on my walkathon, sipping the cold chocolate drink. I started analyzing (blame it on the sugar high) the shake.

My health-oriented food cop inner voice said, "Fake food." But I tuned out the voice of reason and continued this ritual walk-for-a-shake phase.

As the seasons passed, I weaned myself off the fast food shakes. I went back into time and embraced the world of smoothies â€” a trend that soared in the 1960s and '70s. I'd whip up a superfood drink or buy one at a health food store.

But then, I moved on to convenience fast food like Lean Cuisine casseroles and diet colas (I know, I know) and shut off the guilt feelings as I drank the chemical bubbly and got the caffeine high.

Lately, I, like many health nuts, have rediscovered wholesome and scrumptious smoothies for nutrition and convenience. So, I celebrated the changes we see, smell and feel by putting together a group of fall fruit, warm spices, local honey, and some chill ingredients.

Here, take a look at the Lake Tahoe-inspired recipe for smoothies with autumn stuff.

FALL FRUIT AND SPICE SMOOTHIE

Â¼ cup pear, chopped

Â¼ cup Honeycrisp or Fuji apple, chopped

Â½ banana, sliced

Â¼ cup orange juice, fresh squeezed or fortified juiced

Â½ cup vanilla bean gelato

1 tablespoon wheat germ (optional)

1 teaspoon honey

Â¼ cup ice cubes

Ground cinnamon and nutmeg to taste

Basil or mint sprigs for garnish

1 teaspoon walnuts, chopped

In a blender put in fruit, juice, gelato, honey, ice and spices. Whip or blend (a smoothie button is ideal) until thick and creamy. Pour into a glass mug.

Top with basil or mint and nuts. Serve with a straw. Serves one. (Double the recipe if you'd like.)

Using premium gelato and fresh ice will make your smoothie thick. The pear apple combination with spice is a nice touch for the beginning of the new season.

And sipping nature's mix is a super welcome to all the sensory changes we're going to experience in the upcoming days and nights.

Enjoy this fall harvest smoothie day or night for its wholesome goodness which is good for your body, mind and spirit.

Cal Orey, M.A., is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, Tea, and Superfoods) published by Kensington. The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club. Her website is http://www.calorey.com.