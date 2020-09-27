Callie’s Cabin: Super smoothies for fall

Smoothies from red apples, oatmeal with almonds and cinnamon.

Getty Images

Smoothies — savory and sweet types — are sprinkled into my diet throughout autumn for the convenience. They can be made super nutritious or a bit sinful. Nope, I’m not going to make these Tahoe-ish beverages with exotic scoops of rice protein and goji berries. The ingredients I use are real food and easily found at your favorite supermarket.

Once when I was at a no name health food store at Reno, I stopped at the smoothie counter. The young server asked me, “what type of protein powder?” I shook my head and answered, “none.” She proceeded with her announcement of milk choices, including almond, coconut and goat. I scrunched my nose and shook my head saying, “No. Just normal.” I ended up with a strawberry smoothie which included fresh berries, natural juice, honey, and crushed iced. And this basic smoothie instead of one with strange stuff that I can’t pronounce was delightful.

So, welcome to the real superfood smoothies (without bizarre eats like on a “Fear Factor” TV episode). Thanks to the old-fashioned, classic superfoods (including fruit, ice, ice cream, and nut butter) you’ll get super nutrients and super flavor and super creamy texture.

There is a wide world of superfoods to put into your smoothies (cold or hot) — all with virtues that’ll increase alertness, enhance energy, aid in weight loss, and even add years to your life because you’re getting a lot of anti-aging superfoods blended into one drink. Here are two of my fall favorites.

APPLE NUT SMOOTHIE

An Apple Nut Smoothie can be enjoyed chilled, and on a chilly day. It’s like apple cider but thicker and more comforting. Go for cold or hot, something every smoothie lover must give a try for the thrill of it.

1 cup Honeycrisp or Fuji apples, chopped (leave the peels on)

½ cup apple juice, unsweetened

½ cup orange juice, fresh

2 tablespoons walnuts

½ teaspoon cinnamon, ground

1 cup ice cubes

Vanilla Greek yogurt or ice cream for garnish

Cinnamon sticks (grind and use as topping)

Put all ingredients including apples, juices, nuts, cinnamon, and ice cubes in a blender. Mix until smooth. Pour apple mixture into a saucepan. Warm until hot. Pour into mugs. Add cinnamon sticks. Serves 2.

PUMPKIN SPICE SMOOTHIE

During fall pumpkin love is part of the season. Instead of a slice of cold pumpkin pie or pumpkin fudge, whip up a pumpkin smoothie. Pumpkin is a touted superfood but so are gelato and pumpkin seeds.

½ cup all-natural pumpkin ice cream or gelato (homemade or premium store-bought)

½ cup low-fat organic milk

½ cup pumpkin (puree, canned)

1 tablespoon pumpkin spice

½ cup ice cubes

Whipped cream for garnish

Cinnamon or cocoa powder for garnish

Shelled pumpkin seeds for garnish

Combine gelato, milk, pumpkin, spice, and ice in blender. Blend until smooth. Place pumpkin mixture into a saucepan. Heat until hot. Pour into a mug. Top with whipped cream. Sprinkle with cinnamon or cocoa powder. Top with seeds. Serves 1. (Yes, it is yum cold, too.)

So, these smoothies may not boast muscle-building powder or detoxifying goo but they’re real

food — and really good with vibrant colors and flavor of fall around the Lake. Bottoms up.

Cal Orey, M.A., is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, HonTey, Coffee, Tea, Superfoods, Essential Oils, Herbs and Spices) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com.