Callie’s Cabin: Warm up to DIY pita pizza (recipe)

Welcome to Pizzaworld on the South Shore. I've ordered take out at Blue Dog and Domino's and other pizza spots around the lake. I've bought O Organics organic roasted vegetable and cheese pizza at our local Safeway and Digiorno, too.

And I've been treated to a custom-ordered pesto and spinach pizza stone-baked in a wood-fired oven at an Italian restaurant.

Many moons ago, I met a man from the internet at a Pizza Hut in town. When I arrived neither of us savored an "ah ha" moment since there was no love connection.

Oddly, he had a sausage pizza delivered to his table. My fave dish was boxed up ready to go for one — him. Nope, it wasn't a romantic Lady and Tramp slurping a slice of pizza scene I took home.

But good pizza can be a treat if you do it yourself (and give a tidbit of cheese to your canine companion).

This week I am still on the spring season health kick as we feel the winter chill and see the white powder. So, I put together my own version of a semi-homemade pizza — with fresh ingredients. It is surprisingly easy to make and delicious with the right amount of gooey cheese, olives and other pizza stuff that'll fill you up not out.

This recipe is good to go without the wait of the pizza guy or gal, or effort it takes to create pizza dough.

Pita Pizza

2 pita pockets or bread rounds, wheat (thick, Greek style preferred)

½ cup store bought marinara or pesto sauce (optional)

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded (or crumbled feta cheese)

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced or diced

¼ red onion, sliced thin

¼ cup black olives (fresh from your favorite deli)

1 cup baby arugula or spinach, chopped

Extra virgin olive oil (optional)

Ground black pepper to taste

Sea salt to taste (optional)

Place pita pockets on a dish for the microwave or nonstick cookie sheets for oven at 350 degrees. Top with cheese. Heat pita rounds until hot and cheese is bubbly. Remove from microwave or oven. Top with tomatoes and onion.

Pop back into oven or nuke them for a few minutes. Take out again and place on cutting board. Top with olives and greens. Drizzle with olive and sprinkle with pepper and salt. Slice like you do a pizza. Serves two.

Double or triple the recipe or have a pizza bar and put toppings in little bowls. Make the pita rounds with cheese and allow guests to make their own pita pizza. You can add other toppings, including bell peppers, mushrooms and cooked chicken.

The olives, and olive oil give these mini pizzas plenty of good monounsaturated fat and flavor that you'll love. These pita pizzas with a Greek flair are wholesome and can be dished up for lunch, a snack or dinner.

Pair it with a cup of strong flavored tea like Irish Breakfast for extra mind and body energy.

You'll wonder, "Why haven't I made Greek pita pizza until now?" Well, now you can say, "Good to know" and enjoy your pizza anytime you like without the wait.

Cal Orey, M.A. is an author and journalist. Her books include the Healing Powers Series (Vinegar, Olive Oil, Chocolate, Honey, Coffee, and Tea) published by Kensington. (The collection has been featured by the Good Cook Book Club.) Her website is http://www.calorey.com.