Calstar celebrates 20 years in South Lake Tahoe with open house
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Calstar Air Medical Services is celebrating 20 years of service to the South Lake Tahoe community and surrounding areas and is inviting the public to an open house this weekend.
The celebration will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at South Lake Tahoe Airport, 1901 Airport Boulevard.
Those who are interested may meet flight crew members and leadership, see a medically configured Airbus H-135 helicopter up close and enjoy complimentary refreshments.
