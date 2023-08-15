Caltrans agrees to maintain existing speed limits in the City of South Lake Tahoe

City of SLT area speed zones.

Provided / City of South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Caltrans has agreed to keep the existing speed limits as is

along US 50 and SR 89 as a result of public input from the June 20, 2023 City Council meeting and

feedback from the City of South Lake Tahoe.

The speed zones where prevailing speeds justify speed limits will remain the same and will be certified into law for the next 14 years (see attached map for specific areas). A Road Safety Audit (RSA) is planned in the proposed speed zone areas. The RSA is a formal safety performance examination of the roadway and is conducted by a multidisciplinary team which consists of the Federal Highway Administration, local fire and police departments, California Highway Patrol, City of South Lake Tahoe personnel, Caltrans personnel, El Dorado County personnel, and the Lake Tahoe Bike Coalition. The RSA will address the city’s proposed signal timing pilot project and potential signal improvements at selected intersections along US 50 from the “Y” to Stateline, where warranted.

“We are extremely pleased with the decision made by Caltrans to maintain the existing speed limits

within the city limits instead of increasing them. The public’s input along with the city’s opposition to

the proposed speed limit increase was a significant factor in their decision process and we appreciate

that Caltrans took this into consideration,” said Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works. “We look

forward to collaboratively working with Caltrans and a multidisciplinary team on a Road Safety Audit to

address safety issues in the corridor, including pedestrian and bicyclists safety, consideration to

implement a pilot signal timing project to maintain a consistent 35 mph progression speed, and other

enhancements, such as accessible pedestrian signals (APS), which are devices at signalized intersections that provide non-visual information (i.e., audible tones and vibrotactile surfaces) for pedestrians who are blind or have low vision to enhance accessibility and equity, and pedestrian scramble phases, where an exclusive pedestrian phase is added to the signal timing.”

“Our community spoke with a unified voice against these proposed speed limit increases and Caltrans

heard us. I want to thank everyone who came to the City Council meeting, spoke on the item during the

public hearing, and those who submitted written comments. We all came together to keep our

pedestrians, cyclists, wildlife, and motorists safe, “said Cristi Creegan, Mayor of South Lake Tahoe.

“I also want to thank our dedicated city staff who developed a positive relationship with multiple levels

of Caltrans management. Communication from the community and city staff was key in creating this

outcome.”