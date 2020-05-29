Caltrans completes work on US 50 in South Lake Tahoe

Caltrans announced Thursday it had completed traffic-interfering work on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Traffic-interfering work is complete on a water quality and roadway improvement project on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe, Caltrans announced Thursday.

This $52.9 million project from the “Y” intersection at State Route 89 to the Trout Creek Bridge constructed new drainage systems to treat stormwater runoff before it enters Lake Tahoe and adjacent water bodies that discharge into the lake.

The project also rebuilt the curbs, gutters and sidewalks on both sides of this 2-mile section of Highway 50 (Lake Tahoe Boulevard) and increased the road width to provide for Class II bike lanes.

Security Paving Company, Inc. was the primary contractor on the project, which started in May 2017.

This work is Caltrans’ final scheduled Lake Tahoe Environmental Improvement Program project. Caltrans has constructed more than 20 EIP projects on state highways around the lake at a cost of approximately $561 million, said a press release.

“Caltrans is proud of the work we’ve accomplished in the Lake Tahoe Basin to improve the roadways and help protect this beautiful natural resource,” District 3 Director Amarjeet Benipal said. “The highways around the lake are more safe, sustainable, integrated and efficient. Mobility also has been vastly improved for all users.”

Launched in 1997, the EIP is a partnership of federal, state, and local agencies, private interests and the Washoe Tribe, created to protect and improve the natural and recreational resources of the Lake Tahoe Basin. EIP partners implement projects that include everything from new bike trails to creek restorations to programs that protect the lake from aquatic invasive species.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties.