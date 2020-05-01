Caltrans deciding whether to temporarily close Echo Summit during bridge work
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Caltrans District 3 is tentatively planning a full highway closure in June to continue work on the U.S. Highway 50 Echo Summit bridge.
The $14.1 million project was started in May 2019. Work stopped for the winter but resumed in mid-April.
A press release by Caltrans said, one-way traffic control is in place but Caltrans may fully close the freeway after Memorial Day weekend until June 14.
However, with uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Caltrans may postpone the closure.
“Caltrans is sensitive to the concerns and still assessing the highway closure dates for the bridge girder replacement work,” Caltrans District 3 Public Information Officer Steve Nelson. “No decision has been made yet on whether to move forward with the proposed closure dates or postpone the work.”
If the work cannot be completed by June 15, it will be postponed until after Labor Day.
A decision on whether to proceed or postpone will have to be made by May 18.
For more information on the project, visit Way2.Tahoe.com on Twitter @way2Tahoe or on Facebook/Way2Tahoe.
